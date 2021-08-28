Spread the love



















MIA Customs Officials Seize 335 Gms Gold Worth Rs 16 Lakhs from Dubai Passenger

Mangaluru: Officers of Customs at Mangaluru International Airport seized gold totally weighing 335.000 grams net valued at Rs.16,21,400/ concealed in bolts and wheel connecting rods in 2 Nos. of skating boards from a male passenger Muhammed Navas hailing from Muliyar, Kasargod who arrived from Dubai by Air India Express Flight No.IX 384 on 28.08.2021. Operations were led by Smt Manokarthayini M, Superintendent, along with Superintendents Nagesh Kumar B.M, Naveen Kumar, Subhendu Ranjan Behera, Virag Shukla, Ajith Kumar V.S, P.C. Padhi, Satish Kumar and Inspector Prafull Mittal.

The Operations were conducted under the guidance of Imamuddin Ahmad, Commissioner and Joanness George.C. Joint Commissioner and under the supervision of Vasudeva Naik.D, Assistant Commissioner. Investigation is under progress.

Further the Commissioner Imamuddin Ahmad, has appreciated the efforts made by the officers in detecting different kinds of Modus operandi adopted by the unscrupulous elements to smuggle gold into the country and preventing smuggling gold.

Report submitted by : VASUDEVA NAIK.D- ASSISTANT COMMISSIONER CUSTOMS, MANGALURU.

