MIA Customs Officials Seize 504 gms Gold worth Rs 24 Lakhs from Dubai Passenger

Mangaluru: A gold carrier has been apprehended by the Officers of Mangalore Air customs in the early hours of 18.04.2021 wherein a surveillance team led by Deputy Commissioner of Customs Dr Kapil Gade I.R.S has profiled and intercepted a passenger by name Aboobakar Siddiq Pulikoor Mohammed of Kasargod. The passenger disembarked the Air India Express flight IX 384 coming from Dubai from where he had tried to smuggle gold by concealing it in his worn socks. Gold of net weight 504 grams valued at Rs 24.44 lakhs has been seized. Further investigation and proceedings in accordance with the law is in progress.

The crucial role of surveillance and interception was carried out by Superintendents Shri Bhomkar, Shri Vikas and Shri Kshiti in the team.