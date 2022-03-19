MIA Customs Officials Seize 706 gms of 24 Karat Gold worth Rs 36 lakhs

Mangaluru: In spite of a large number of passengers coming down from Gulf countries, especially from Dubai being caught by airport customs officials, there has been no stop for the illegal smuggling of gold and foreign currency.

The Customs Officers of Mangaluru International Airport on 18 March, seized 706.000 grams (net) of 24 carat gold valued at Rs.36,53,550/- extracted in the form of one rectangular shape gold bar from three oval shaped objects concealed with gold in paste form, which were secreted in rectum by a passenger arriving from Dubai.