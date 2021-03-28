Spread the love



















MIA Customs Officials Seize 851 gms Gold Worth Rs 39 Lakhs from Dubai Passengers

Mangaluru: Another seizure from the Officers of Mangalore Air customs has been executed in the evening of 27 March 2021 wherein the team has intercepted a lady passenger named Smt. Fousiya Missiriya Moideen Kunhi aged 33 years travelling along with her husband Moideen Kunhi Cheroor aged 44 years and four children and hailing from Cheroor of Kasargod, Kerala. The wife and husband duo along with their family has disembarked the Air India flight coming from Dubai from where the lady passenger in connivance with her spouse has tried to smuggle gold by concealing in her specially designed inner garment. Gold of net weight 851 grams valued at Rs 39.48 lakhs was seized. Further investigation is under progress.

The operation was led by Avinash Kiran Rongali I.R.S Deputy Commissioner. Crucial role of surveillance and interception was executed by Smt. Manokatyayani along with Shrikanth and Nagesh who were all superintendent rank officers. Both of them are being arrested