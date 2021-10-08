Spread the love



















MIA Customs Officials Seize 920 gms Illegal Gold worth Rs 43.88 lakh from Dubai Passenger

Mangaluru: The officers of Customs at Mangaluru International Airport on Friday October 8, thwarted an attempt to smuggle gold by a passenger from Dubai. The accused passenger, from Kasargod, Kerala, disembarked Air India Express IX384 coming from Dubai in the early hours of Friday.

Photo for Illustration Only

The passenger tried to smuggle gold by concealing it in powder form inside a specially stitched pocket in the underwear. Gold of net weight 920.000 grams valued at Rs 43,88,400 was seized from him.

A case has been booked against the passenger by the Customs department.

