MIA Customs Officials Seize Gold 0.8 Kg 24K Purity Worth Rs 44 Lakh from Dubai Passenger

Mangaluru: Joint Commissioner Customs Joannes George IRS has stated that, based on intelligence Customs Sleuths of MIA, intercepted one Ubaid Baliyath Azeez hailing from Madikeri and arrived from Dubai by Air India flight IX 1814 on 21.01.2021. On personal search the passenger was found to have concealed gold in paste form in Rectum. Gold 0.8 KG of 24k purity valued Rs 44.2 Lakh was recovered and seized.



Commissioner of Customs- Imamuddin Ahmed, IRS has commended officers of Mangalore Air Customs team led by Dr. Kapil Gade IRS, Deputy Commissioner, and officers Shrikanth. K, Superintendent ; Mrs. Manokathayini, Superintendent ; Ashish Kumar, Inspector and others; for their consistent anti-smuggling efforts



