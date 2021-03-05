Spread the love



















MIA Customs Officials Seize Gold Worth Rs 11 Lakh Smuggled by 2 Dubai Passengers

Mangaluru: Customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport based on intelligence, intercepted two persons who were found to be smuggling gold by concealing them as gold foils pasted to the bottom of the makeup foundation boxes and plastering gold powder pouches in the armpits.

The accused are Kasim Ibrahim Kolad from Gujarat and Mohammed Bashar Ruknuddin from Bhatkal who came by IndiGo flight from Dubai on Thursday, March 4.

A total of 238 grams (net) of gold valued at Rs 11,00,946 was seized. Further investigation is in progress.

The operation was carried out by the team led by Dr Kapil Gade IRS Deputy Commissioner, along with Bikram, superintendent, Chandra Mohan Meena, superintendent and Sandeep, inspector.