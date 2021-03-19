Spread the love



















MIA Customs Officials Seize Gold Worth Rs 13 Lakhs from Dubai Passenger

Mangaluru: The officers of Mangalore international Airport registered an offence case against a passenger by name Vinesh Raju Advani hailing from Ulhasnagar of thane District, Maharashtra who arrived from Dubai on 19.03.2021 by Spicejet flight No. SG146 for smuggling of gold in powder form mixed with solid gum concealed in rectum and gold in form of ring, kada, button and label totally weighing 284.900 grams in net valued Rs.13,16,238/-.