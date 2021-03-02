Spread the love



















MIA Customs Officials Seize Gold Worth Rs 16.5 Lakh from Dubai Passenger

Mangaluru: Based on intelligence and profiling, Mangalore Air customs on 2 March 2021 nabbed a person named Mohammed Awan hailing from Murudeshwar, Karnataka. Said person coming from Dubai by Air India flight, tried to smuggle gold by concealing it in his trolley bag beadings. Gold of net weight 350.00 gms valued at Rs.16,52,000/- was seized. Further investigation is under progress.



The team was led by Dr.Kapil Gade I.R.S Deputy Commissioner along with.Nagesh Kumar Superintendent, Subendu Behra and Naveen.