MIA Customs officials Seize Gold worth Rs 19 lakh from a Dubai Passenger

Mangaluru : Customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport on Friday February 19 seized 402 grams of gold that was being smuggled by a passenger by way of concealment in the wheels of trolley bag and motor plates of a toy vacuum cleaner. The seized gold recovered is worth Rs 19,01,460.

The passenger detained was Shaik Haneefa (26) from Kasaragod. The gold was concealed in the wheels of trolley bag and motor plates of a toy vacuum cleaner. The passenger had arrived by Air India flight IX 1814 from Dubai and was identified by way of profiling and further questioning. Gold in mercury coated E shaped plates and mercury coated rods weighing 402 gms were seized. Further investigation is under progress.

The Customs team was led by Dr Kapil Gade IRS-Deputy Commissioner, with active roles played by officers Nagesh Kumar-Superintendent, Bhoomkar- Superintendent, and Virag Shukla-Superintendent, among others.