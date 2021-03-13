Spread the love



















MIA Customs Officials Seize Gold Worth Rs 33.75 Lakh from Dubai Passenger

Mangaluru : Customs Officers at Mangaluru International Airport in the early hours on Saturday 13 March intercepted a passenger and seized 737 grams (net) gold from him.



The passenger, Koppa Mammini Khalid (45) hails from Koppa in Kerala. He had disembarked the Air India flight coming from Dubai from where he tried to smuggle gold by concealing in his specially designed inner wear. Gold valued at Rs 33,75,470 lakh was seized. Further investigation is under progress.

The operation was led by Avinash Kiran Rongali IRS deputy commissioner. Crucial role of surveillance and interception was executed by Bhomkar, Rakesh Kumar and Bikram Chakraborty who are all superintendent rank officers.