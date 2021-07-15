Spread the love



















MIA Customs officials Seize Gold Worth Rs 34.46 Lakh from Two Dubai Passenger

Mangaluru: The Customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport seized gold that was being smuggled by two passengers by way of concealment inside the bottom portion of the suitcase. The net weight of the gold seized is 703 grams worth Rs 34,46,464 lakhs.

The passengers Mohammed Ansar Kayyar (34) from Uppala, and Mohammed Moosa Miyas (18) from Kozhikode, disembarked from Dubai where they have tried to smuggle gold by concealing inside the bottom portion of the suitcase.

The customs officers seized 703 grams of gold worth Rs 34,46,464 from their possession.

The operation was led by Praveen Kandi, Deputy Commissioner and the crucial role was played by customs officers Nagesh Kumar, Superintendent, Manokatyayini, Superintendent and other officers.

