MIA Customs Officials Seize Gold worth Rs 43 lakh & Rs 5.97 Lakh of Foreign Currency

Mangaluru: In two separate incidents, Mangalore International Airport Customs officers seized illegal gold and foreign currency. In the first incident, they seized 24-carat gold weighing 831 grams from a passenger who arrived by an Air India flight from Dubai on Wednesday, August 10, at the Mangaluru International Airport.

The passenger who hails from Kasaragod was carrying gold in a paste form and had packed it in a white tape pouch and had concealed it inside a stitched pocket of the undergarment that he had worn. The seized gold is valued at Rs 43,29,510.

In another seizure on Thursday, 11 August, the customs officers of Air Intelligence unit Mangaluru International airport seized assorted foreign currency equivalent to Indian currency value of Rs 5,97,040 from a male passenger hailing from Bhatkal who was to travel to Dubai by the Spicejet flight SG 059. The passenger had concealed the currency in a handbag carried by him.

