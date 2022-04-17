MIA Customs Officials Seize Gold worth Rs 5.34 lakh concealed in Burkha Buttons

Mangaluru : The Customs officials at the international airport in the city seized gold worth Rs 5.34 lakhs that was being illegally transported by concealing in the buttons of Burkha.

According to the customs officials, the accused woman arrived from Dubai to the city on April 14 evening. In total, 100 gram gold of 24 carat purity was smuggled in the form of small ring shaped circular split washer type objects concealed inside the press buttons of Burkha.

Further investigation is being carried out by the Customs officials.