MIA Customs Officials Seize Gold Worth Rs 5.58 Lakh from a Dubai Passenger

Mangaluru: The officers of Customs at Mangaluru International Airport on Sunday September 12, thwarted an attempt to smuggle gold by a passenger from Dubai.

The accused passenger disembarked SpiceJet coming from Dubai on Sunday morning. He tried to smuggle gold by concealing it in the heater element of the egg cooker machine.

Gold of net weight 116.400 grams valued at Rs 5,58,720 has been seized from the passenger. A case was booked against the passenger by the Customs department.

