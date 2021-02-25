Spread the love



















MIA Customs officials Seize Gold Worth Rs 61.02 Lakhs from Two Dubai Passengers



Mangaluru : Customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport seized over a kilo of gold that was being smuggled by two passengers by way of concealment inside pens and batteries of emergency lights and in paste form. The net weight of gold seized is 1.267 kg worth Rs 61.02 lakhs.

In the first incident, based on intelligence and reconnaissance, Mangalore Air customs nabbed a passenger named Abdul Rasheed hailing from Paivalike, Kasargod, Kerala, near the toilets at the parking area of Mangalore International Airport on 23.02.2021 at around 8PM. The said person tried to smuggle the gold by secreting three numbers of oval shaped packets of gold in powder form mixed with solid gum placed in transparent plastic cover wrapped with blue colored tape concealed in trousers. Gold of gross weight of 825 grams and net weight 638.00 grms valued at Rs.30,75,160 was seized and the person arrested. Further investigation is going on.

In yet another incident, Officers of Mangalore Air Customs arrested a passenger Abdul Nissad Pulikur Moosa hailing from Kasaragod who arrived from Dubai, for smuggling of gold concealed inside pens and battery of emergency light, totally weighing 629.300 grams in net valued at Rs.30,26,933/-.

The investigation was handled by Deputy Commissioners Avinash Kumar Rongali and Praveen Kandi; and Superintendents- Rakesh Kumar, G Bhomkar and Shreekanth K. The accused has been remanded to 14 days custody.