MIA Customs Officials Seize Gold Worth Rs 90 lakh from 2 Dubai Passengers

Mangaluru : On receiving definite information, the customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport intercepted Abdul Rasheed Adukkam Kottumba who arrived from Dubai on Air India flight IX 1814 on January 26. Rasheed who is a resident of Kasargod, Kerala has been accused of smuggling gold in paste form in his rectum.

The officials recovered and seized the gold which weighed 0.658 kg. The gold has 24K purity which is valued at Rs 33.29 lac. The accused was booked under the relevant provisions of the Customs Act by the deputy commissioner of the airport customs.

Commissioner of customs, Imamuddin Ahmed, IRS has commended the persistent vigil maintained by the MIA customs team lead by Avinash Kiran Rongali IRS, deputy commissioner, and officer Vikas, superintendent, Shruthi Ranjan Barik and superintendent, Chandra Mohan Meena for their consistent efforts to prevent incidents of smuggling.

In a similar operation executed by MIA customs, gold weighing 1.119 kg valued at Rs 57 lac was seized from two passengers who had arrived from Dubai via SpiceJet flight SG 146 on January 26.