MIA Customs Officials Seize Rs 38 Lakh worth Gold from Dubai Passenger

Managluru: Customs at the Mangaluru International Airport, who have continued their drive against smuggling, have seized 741g of 24ct purity gold valued at Rs 38.53 lakh from a male passenger.

The accused, a resident of Kasaragod, was travelling from Dubai, and the Gold in the form of powder mixed with solid gum, was hidden in his rectum. Further investigation is on.

