MIA Customs Seize 430 gms of Powdered Gold Worth Rs 20,89,800

Mangaluru: The officers of Customs, Mangalore International Airport registered an offence case on 2 July 2021 against a male passenger hailing from Kasaragod who arrived from Dubai by Air India Express flight No.IX 248, for smuggling of gold in powder form mixed with solid gum concealed in rectum totally weighing 430.000 grams in net valued Rs. 20,89,800/-.

The Team was led by Praveen Kandi, Deputy Commissioner and includes customs officers Rakesh Kumar, Superintendent, Vikas Kumar, Superintendent, Bikram Chakraborty and other officers.

