MIA Customs Seize Gold Worth Rs 1,59,66,883 from 5 Male Passengers from Dubai

Mangaluru: The customs officers at Mangalore International Airport seized 3124.540 gms of 24 carat purity gold valued at Rs 1,59,66,883 during 8 October 2022 to 21 October 2022 from five male passengers arriving from Dubai.

The gold was smuggled through different modus operandi such as concealment in the paste/powder form mixed with solid gum inside jeans trousers/underwears worn by the passengers, in rectum and through towels dipped into some solution containing gold.

