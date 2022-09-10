MIA Customs Seize Gold Worth Rs 44.33 Lakh from Dubai Passengers

Mangaluru: The Customs officials at the Mangalore International Airport seized 889 grams of gold worth Rs 44,33,780 from 5 passengers who arrived from Dubai to Mangaluru from 6 to 10 September.

From 6 to 10 September, one female and four male passengers from Kasargod and Mangaluru arrived from Dubai.

Gold was smuggled by them using different modus operandi such as concealment in the form of powder and paste kept in their jeans, underwear, vest, shoes and in the rectum.

Further investigation is on.

