MIA Dedicates Arrival Hall on Lower Ground Floor for Passengers Use

MIA Dedicates Arrival Hall on Lower Ground Floor for Passenger Use – New Facility Will See Arrivals & Departures on Different Floors

Mangaluru: Mangaluru International Airport ushered in ‘Dhantheras’ in a vibrant and happy mode. The airport chose this auspicious occasion to dedicate the arrival hall area on the lower ground floor for passenger use. Ms Tejasvi with her brother Mr Parthiv and parents Mr Baburajan U V and Ms Bindu, passengers joined the airport team to light the auspicious lamp that was followed by cutting the ribbon to mark this occasion.

Passengers utilized the newly installed travelator to make their way to the arrival hall on the lower ground floor. They also had the option of using the convenient ramp beside it. The airport has also installed a spacious lift for those passengers who prefer to descend to the arrival hall with their luggage trolleys. The lower ground floor has a prepaid taxi counter, smoking lounge, baby care room and washrooms for the comfort of passengers.

Dedication of this arrival hall and plaza spread across 3531sq metres will vastly enhance smooth passenger flow. With this, passenger arrivals will henceforth be handled at the new arrival hall and departures on the ground floor. This will reduce waiting time for arriving passengers reaching the curbside to their respective mode of transport to their destinations. Departing passengers will enter the airport seamlessly from the ground floor.

Adding to the passenger’s memories, the airport shared a box of chocolates as a sweet gesture along with a welcome drink. The airport also gifted a sapling of jasmine plant endemic to the region to the passengers to cherish this occasion. Passengers appreciated the green and soothing ambience of the arrival hall and thanked the airport for the same. Mehul Patel, an infrastructure expert, marvelled at the design of the arrival hall.

