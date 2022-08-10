MIA glows in ‘Tiranga’ during Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Mangaluru: With India on the cusp of celebrating #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav (#AKAM), a patriotic fervor permeates the length and breadth of the nation. Capturing this essence in a creative way is Mangaluru International Airport through lighting and installations. If the lighting adds luster to the exteriors, the installations inside gives one a peek into progress India has made since Independence.

The entire inner façade of the airport covering the arrival and departure areas on the ground floor comes alive in the colours of the ‘tiranga’ as dusk sets in and when the lights are turned on. Simultaneously, the LED lights on the street light poles, the architecture at the roundabout, lights fitted to shrubs and trees on the lower ground floor, gently reflect the soothing saffron, white, and green.

The ’tricolour’ illumination across the airport premises has been facilitated with the use of 170 LED lights, each of 200w capacity. Additionally, 4000 feet of LED strips has been strung at vantage points including 34 poles, at the roundabout and on the shrubs and trees. The use of LED lights for this purpose is in line with a decision taken at the airport to use energy efficient lighting systems.

A huge installation in front of the airline baggage screening area in the departure hall gives one an insight into the nation’s progress in diverse sectors. Likewise, AKAM installations in the domestic and international departure areas and at the domestic arrival area, gives one the opportunity to click selfies to treasure the moment of having flown at an epochal moment in the nation’s history.

The façade and approach lighting and the installations set up on 8th August, will be in place up to 31st August. This will give stakeholders ample opportunity to treasure and share this special moment with their loved ones. This is also a reiteration of a conscientious effort on part of this #GatewayToGoodness to highlight special moments in local and national calendar and give people the opportunity to experience it.

Like this: Like Loading...