MIA Operationalizes BR Vehicle for ASG of CISF on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Mangaluru: Mangaluru International Airport gave the perfect Kargil Vijay Diwas gift to the nation in general and to the central armed police force guarding the airport – namely aviation security group (ASG) of CISF by dedicating a bullet resistant (BR) vehicle for their use. A Kargil war veteran doing the honors in the presence of CISF, and MIA top brass added to the earnestness of the occasion.

Appreciating this gesture, Sethuraman Ponnien Selvan, DIG (Airports), CISF, Chennai said, “Today is an important day in the history of the airport for CISF has added a BR vehicle to its fleet of vehicles. MIA is among the very few early airports to introduce such a vehicle.” The BR vehicle will improve the confidence of the ASG personnel and increase their operational effectiveness, he noted.

MIA is the first non-hyper-sensitive airport in India to provide this BR vehicle to ASG of CISF. As of now, CISF operates BR vehicles in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Hyderabad airports, considered hyper-sensitive airports. MIA in doing so has met this critical requirement as directed by Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) to the airport operators to provide BR vehicles to the quick reaction team of ASG of CISF.

“The thinking in the ministry of home affairs is to consider all airports as hyper-sensitive and give them the same level of protection,” MIA spokesperson, said. BR vehicles will act as psychological deterrent to potential troublemakers by acting as first responders in case of any security exigency. It will also provide a safe and secure platform for the ASG personnel to deal with any security threat.

“Mangaluru International airport is committed to aggressively meeting all statutory security mandates given to it by the authorities concerned. MIA will treat the requirements of ASG of CISF on top priority and strive to implement them at the earliest,” MIA spokesperson said, adding the LMG-mounted BR vehicle will act as a major morale booster to the ASG personnel guarding the airport.