MIA Procures Two Electric Vehicles as part of its ‘Net Zero’ Project



Mangaluru: The Mangaluru International Airport in its endeavor to become carbon neutral by 2024 and go ‘net zero’ by 2029, procured two electric vehicles. These SUVs will be used by the engineering and maintenance and the landside operations team at the airport for their routine work. The airport has also drawn up plans to procure either an electric bus or a SUV by the end of this fiscal.

Receiving the keys to the electric SUVs from the dealers at the airport on 12th July, the airport leadership team also outlined the plan to make two electrical charging stations operational in the parking area. “Work on setting up the charging station is nearly complete. Stakeholders – internal and others will be allowed to access this facility,” a statement from the airport spokesperson stated.

The advantage of using the electric vehicles will help the airport reduce its carbon emission and thereby pare the carbon footprint that the facility generates. This switch to electric vehicles is part of a larger plan drawn by this #GatewayToGoodness to convert all its fossil fuel driven vehicles to electric vehicles, wherever the electric vehicle option is available going forward, by March 2025.

Mangaluru International Airport in procuring these electric vehicles has also carved a niche for itself among all AAHL airports in being the first airport to do so. Each of the airports under AAHL are taking various sustainability initiatives and Mangaluru International Airport has chosen the EVs to make a statement of its commitment to green initiatives and thereby leave a green legacy for the future.