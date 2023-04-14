MIA Reiterates Commitment to Safety with Fire Service Week  

Mangaluru International Airport Reiterates Commitment to Safety with Fire Service Week–Plans to train 1700 stakeholders in firefighting basics

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru International Airport observed ‘Fire Service Week’ with a scheduled simulated demonstration for stakeholders in front of the administrative office of the airport on Friday. Nationally, fire and emergency service personnel observe the week from April 14 to pay tributes to firemen who laid down their lives in the line of duty at Mumbai Dockyard on April 14, 1944. The airport personnel observed a minute’s silence in homage to the martyrs.

The Aerodrome Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) unit of the airport highlighted the theme of this year’s week – “Awareness in Fire Safety for Growth of National Infrastructure” in the demonstration held. Staff from different sections of the airport who volunteered to douse the simulated controlled fire, demonstrated the Pull, Aim, Squeeze, Sweep (PASS) mantra that guides firefighting by first responders. Eco-friendly fire extinguishers were used for the purpose.

“We will further train 1,700-odd stakeholders at the airport – airline/airport staff, ground handlers, Customs, included, in the essentials of firefighting in the next one year,” the airport spokesperson said. The ARFF team has placed fire extinguishers in a 15-metre radius at important locations across the airport. This training will help the stakeholders act as first responders in case of a fire emergency in any part of the airport and control the fire before ARFF takes over.

The ARFF team also showcased the wide range of life saving equipment at their disposal, the crash fire tender, and the reach that their bowsers have and explained their functioning and importance in mitigating any crisis to the gathering. As part of the week, the fire control room crew positioned in the airport also undertook a thorough check of the firefighting equipment. The airport prioritizes the safety, health and security of passengers and team members as its topmost priority.

