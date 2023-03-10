MIA Rings in International Women’s Day & Holi in Style

Mangalore International Airport Rings in International Women’s Day & Holi in style- Flash Mob plays Ode to Women in Diverse roles

Mangaluru: A unique alignment of the almanack that saw Holi, the festival of colours and International Women’s Day celebrated on the same day resulted in an educative, informative, and thoroughly fun-filled day at Mangaluru International Airport. The day saw a blend of motivation with information which gave insightful tips to the women stakeholders at this #GatewayToGoodness to shape a better tomorrow for themselves.

Spiritual leader Vishweshwari from the Brahma Kumari set the tempo for the day with an inspirational talk on ‘Women’s safety and empowerment.’ Dr M S Athiyamaan and Dr S Vinaya Poornima, head of the department and associate professor respectively from the department of radiology and oncology, KMC Hospital, Attavar conducted an awareness programme on breast cancer and mammography in the afternoon session.

Earlier, Vishweshwari along with the women employees representing different stakeholders of the airport cut a cake, to kickstart the twin celebration. Vishweshwari also applied vermilion to the foreheads of all gathered in a symbolic gesture of universal brotherhood. She also dwelt on the significance of Holi and the role it plays in fostering a love for nature in people. Vishweshwari also gave useful tips on women’s safety and empowerment.

A talk on the usefulness of personal savings and the role that India Post can play in this direction, too added to the knowledge that the women participants took home from the day’s events. The day ended with a vibrant enactment of women’s achievements in diverse areas with a flash mob comprising professional choreographers and students displaying how women have carved a unique niche for themselves in all areas of work.

The flash mob also spiced up their routine with a splash of Holi-themed songs to give a real-time feel of Holi to passengers and stakeholders alike at different vantage locations both inside and outside the terminal. The artists also distributed greeting cards to women passengers and stakeholders. CISF personnel too joined the celebration by crooning hit Hindi songs, Not left behind in this celebration were airport employees, who later in the day too celebrated Holi with gusto.

