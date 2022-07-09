Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) Runway Not affected- Damaged Adyapady Road Near Airport Gets Repaired

Mangaluru: Sources from Mangaluru International Airport state that the local authorities are filling up the chasm that was created by the culvert getting washed away, which left a portion of the Adyapady main concrete road in a suspended state near the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA). The authorities have since demolished this portion of concrete road, and have started the work of filling the 8m odd chasm, with huge rock boulders. This work has been going on since Thursday.

The MIA authorities pointed out that the distance from the centre of the runway to the inner retaining wall is around 75m, and there is a buffer of an additional 25m to the perimeter wall, which rests on a retaining wall, that itself is constructed on a solid foundation, confirming that there is no danger to the runway, and operations are going on normally.

Yellow: Direction of the runway. Orange: Inner retaining wall. Pink: Perimeter wall. Green circle with arrow: some 75-100 m down below where the local authorities are filling up the chasm that was created by the culvert getting washed away leaving a portion of the Adyapady main concrete road in a suspended state.

There is NO DANGER to the runway and operations are going on normally, as per MIA authorities.