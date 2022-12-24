MIA steps up vigil against Covid19 in line with union govt directive

Tests free for passengers Airlines will select 2% passengers MIA appoints ICMR/NABL accredited lab to take samples



Mangaluru: Mangaluru International Airport (MIA), abiding by the latest guidelines issued by MoH&FW in the wake of current Covid-19 situation globally, has put together measures to curb the spread of the virus. In line with the latest guidelines brought into effect from December 24, 2022, two percent of all international passengers arriving at the airport will undergo random post-arrival sample collection at the airport.

The airline will identify such passengers and their staff will guide them to a dedicated area at the international arrival hall where samples will be collected. Passengers are permitted to leave the airport after providing their samples The laboratory will make provisions to send digital copy of test results to the passengers directly. The lab will also share the daily report with Airport Health Organisation (APHO) & airport authorities .

The sample collection facility for international arriving passengers is in the international arrival hall in the pre-immigration area abutting the APHO swab collection counter. The testing facility is available round the clock, free of cost for passengers, whom the airline has randomly selected. The lab will share copy of positive report(s) with Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (shoc.idsp@ncdc.gov.in), APHO and airport SPOC.

MIA has appointed an ICMR approved & NABL accredited laboratory for collection of samples and subsequent testing. The airport has made provision for a registration counter and sampling booth respectively for the COVID-19 testing process. MIA has also ensured that messages on preventive measures and details of the latest advisories are placed strategically across the terminal and MIA’s digital platforms.

All stakeholders have also been sensitized and informed to follow directives laid down by the authorities from time to time. The airport is displaying message on COVID-19 appropriate behavior through FIDS at vantage points across the terminals. MIA teams will also be available to assist the passengers and extend all support to implement guidelines issued by the government authorities in this fight against the pandemic.