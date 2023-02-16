Michael D’Souza’s VISION KONKANI Program Launched

Mangaluru: World Konkani Centre entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Shri Michael D’Souza, the Dubai-based NRI entrepreneur, philanthropist and patron of the centre today to provide publication grants to 100 Konkani Books. The Michael D’Souza Vision Konkani as the programme is called, aims at the promotion of Konkani literature by encouraging and motivating independent Konkani writers and publishers.

The MOU is in continuation to the generous announcement made by Michael D’Souza from the stage at the Inauguration of the Statue of Basti Vaman Shenoy in the presence of the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Goa on 8th February 2023.

Nandagopla Shenoy, President of the world Konkani Centre and Shri Michael D’Souza from VISION KONKANI signed the Memorandum of Understanding towards this in the presence of senior writers, artists and editors of Konkani today 16th February 2023 at the World Konkani Centre, Mangaluru.

Speaking after signing the MOU Michael D Souza said, “I always felt there is a great need to support Konkani writers to bring their creative writing to the light. The literature they painstakingly produce deserves to be read by the people. Due to escalating cost of production, Konkani writers find it difficult to publish their creative works. Therefore, we have decided to provide grants to publish quality books in Konkani. I am thankful to the World Konkani Centre, a truly world-class organisation of Konkani for extending VISION KONKANI, institutional support. And I request Konkani writers and publishers to make good use of this programme to enrich Konkani literature.”

“Konkani is a diverse language spread across various communities, but together we are always one Konkani Community. Our founder and great visionary Basti Vaman Shenoy left us a great legacy of inclusive culture and oneness. It is our duty to continue his legacy” said Nandagopal Shenoy, president of the World Konkani Centre.

Gilbert D Souza, Vice President, Shri B. R. Bhat, Treasurer, Poet Melvyn Rodrigues, Trustee, Dr. B Devadas Pai, Director, World Konkani Research Centre, Sahana Kini, Coordinator, World Konkani Centre, Poet – thinker Titus Noronha, Senior Theatre artist Eddie Sequeira, Treasurer of Konkani Writers Artists Association Mr Roshan Madtha and Mr Nasir were present on the occasion.

Gurudath Bantwalkar, CEO of World Konkani Centre welcomed and introduced Mr Michael D Souza. Chief – editor of VISION KONKANI, Mr H M Pernal briefed about the project. B R Bhat, treasurer of the world Konkani Centre proposed a vote of thanks.

Prior to signing the MOU Mr Michael D Souza paid tribute by garlanding the statue of Founder Basti Vaman Shenoy at the entrance of the building.

About MICHAEL D’SOUZA VISION KONKANI

Motto: To support Konkani writers to publish their works

Genre: Fiction, Poetry, Essays, Drama and other creative works

Duration: 5 years

Goal: 100 Books

Estimated Cost: About 40 Lakhs

How to Avail the Grant: The Manuscripts will be invited periodically for review by the Selection Committee.

