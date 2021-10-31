Spread the love



















MID DERMACON 2021 Conference hosted from 28th Oct to 30th Oct 2021

Mangaluru: The 9th MID annual conference of IADVL organized by IADVL Karavali in association with IADVL Karnataka branch was conducted from 28th October 2021 to 30th Oct 2021. The first day of the conference had a CME and Workshop which began with the inaugural, at T M A Pai Convention centre at 9:30 am.

The CME and workshop were inaugurated by Rev Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director FMCI and Trade exhibition was inaugurated by Mahabaleshwar Bhat, Managing Director of Karnataka Bank. Both of them congratulated the Organizers for conducting the event with safe management during the COVID pandemic.

The inaugural of the conference MID DERMACON 2021 was held at TMA Pai International Convention Centre on 28.10.2021 at 6:30 pm. Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V and Dr Kishore Kumar DHO were the guests of honour. DC thanked the Dermatologists for rendering their service during the COVID pandemic. DHO thanked IADVL Karnataka for the community service during the Covid pandemic. He also inaugurated CHARMA RATH which disseminated knowledge on skin diseases and COVID vaccination.

IADVL books and books written by members including Accidental Dermatologist written by Dr Ganesh S Pai were released during the event. The event is conducted as a hybrid conference with nearly 2000 delegates attending physically and virtually. The ILDS President Prof Lars French (Germany) and Prof Roy Chan 2023 World Congress of Dermatology Chairman conveyed their greetings virtually.

The meeting was conducted physically for doubly vaccinated delegates with safe management. Dr Ramesh Bhat organizing Secretary proposed the vote of thanks. The event was attended physically by nearly 500 delegates from all over India and the scientific sessions are conducted in four halls.

Like this: Like Loading...