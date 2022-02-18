Mid Sea Medical Evacuation by Indian Coast Guard station Beypore



Mangaluru: Indian Coast Guard station Beypore successfully coordinated Medical Evacuation of a Mariner Mr. Anand Narayanan from Motor Tanker Sundoro off Beypore. On 18 Feb 22. In the afternoon at 1430 Hrs, a vessel at sea raised medical distress to Maritime Rescue Sub Centre (MRSC), Beypore intimating that patients’ health is critical, and require immediate hospitalization.

Considering the gravity of the situation, and fulfilling the CG mandate of providing assistance to distressed mariners at Sea, Indian Coast Guard Interceptor Boat C-144, which was patrolling in the area, was diverted towards Mt Sundoro. ICGS C-144 reached the distress vessel at sea within an hour, and adhering to all COVID-19 Protocol and safety standards, the patient was safely disembarked at 1630 Hrs.

Once embarked the patient was medically managed enroute Beypore with medical first aid. Meanwhile ICGS Beypore liaised with other stakeholders for necessary clearances so that the patient is directly shifted to Hospital for further medical management. At 1710 Hrs the patient was shifted to Baby Memorial Hospital, Kozhikode.

Yet again Indian Coast Guard proved true to her motto – “Vayam Rakshama”, The swift and prompt action by Indian Coast Guard resulted in saving of another precious life at sea.

Report submitted by : Com S B Venkatesh, DIG Commander Coast Guard Mangaluru