Middle-Aged Woman Falls into a Trench Due to Negligence of Construction Workers



Mangaluru: Many pedestrians are familiar with their routes. Between going to the office, restaurants, stores, school, or back home, they may rarely encounter a disturbance in their everyday travels on foot. But this familiarity can cause problems when these pedestrians find themselves in a construction zone in their paths. Many hazards lurk in construction zones, and pedestrians are at an increased risk of injury when travelling through them because they don’t have an outer protective layer (like vehicle occupants) and may not know when danger is about to hit.

If you look around Mangaluru City, with all the road construction or drainage works going on, either by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) or Mangaluru City Corporation (MMC), commuters are facing hardships and risking their lives walking around trenches, pits, dug up areas etc, which are not barricaded nor have safety warning signs. These dug-up areas are left unattended and people walking without noticing them, risk their lives by falling into them. Here is an incident which took place yesterday, where a middle-aged woman fell into a trench/ditch dug by the side of a footpath near Dr Ambedkar/Jyothi Circle in front of New KMC hospital on Balmatta road, in the City.

Pedestrians and motorists who noticed the woman slip and fall into the ditch immediately rushed to her help and lifted her, who was struggling to come out of the trench. One good Samaritan named Tharanath, a motorist who was present at the spot said that the woman was walking on the footpath and suddenly slipped into the trench. Speaking to the media he said, ” I was riding my two-wheeler towards Hampankatta from Jyothi, and on noticing the woman falling into the trench, I stopped and rushed to help her. It was about a 6-foot-deep trench dug for cable laying work. Many people came and helped in lifting the woman out of the trench”.

” Though the woman had only minor bruises on her hands and legs, she complained of neck pain, and therefore she was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. We see such kinds of trenches dug up for various developmental works in the City, and are left behind without a safety sign or barricading thus posing danger to lives. City authorities should take necessary steps when such works are going on and safety procedures should be maintained, for the safety of pedestrians or motorists. With such hazardous conditions, people, especially elders and children, suffer due to lack of proper footpaths, and trenches” added Tharanath.

FOLLOWING ARE THE IMAGES OF A DRAINAGE WORK also near Dr Ambedkar Circle, WITH NO WARNING SIGNS NOR BARRICADING :

Meanwhile, the City officials have assured to look into the incident and do the needful, and see that safety is maintained around the construction zones. Apart from dug areas which are hazardous, the operators of earth-moving equipment like bulldozers and excavators may have difficulty seeing individual pedestrians and hearing commands or verbal warnings, thereby putting their lives at risk. Construction sites often deter pedestrian walkways by building temporary detours, which may be uneven surfaces; additionally, a sidewalk that is broken, cracked, or partially removed may be present in construction areas, Muddy or wet construction zones can lead to slip-and-fall accidents for pedestrians. Also, Vehicles that are passing through the construction zone pose a risk to pedestrians if drivers misinterpret certain road signs.

Avoiding a construction zone altogether is the safest option, but we know that avoidance is not always possible. If you need to pass through a construction site on foot, let your mind wander at curiosity but you must focus on being cautious, avoid cutting corners, and get through the site quickly. If you or a loved one is injured in an accident as a pedestrian, you deserve justice for what you have experienced. While no amount of compensation may negate how much your life has been impacted, filing a complaint or fighting for justice through a lawyer will be a good idea so that you can focus on healing the right way.



