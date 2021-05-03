Spread the love



















Might be the last time we see Warner at SRH: Steyn

New Delhi: South African fast bowling great Dale Steyn said that David Warner’s days with Indian Premier League (IPL) team SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) may be coming to an end after he was removed as captain and dropped from the team for their match against Rajasthan Royals.

“It’s strange that he isn’t a part of the playing eleven. It’s understandable if they want to change ownership of captaincy for the next season, and keep Kane (Williamson) there. But David is still a phenomenal batter and I would still keep him in the eleven. But this might be the last time we see Warner in the Orange Army,” Steyn told ESPNCricinfo.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was announced as Warner’s replacement as SRH’s skipper after the team made a dismal start to the season, winning just once in seven matches. The team’s director of cricket Tom Moody said that the decision to drop Warner was keeping in mind the team composition, but also said that the Australian opening batsman was “shocked” and “disappointed”.

Warner had earlier questioned the team’s decision to drop batsman Manish Pandey for their defeat to Delhi Capitals on April 25. Pandey opened the innings on Sunday in place of Warner.

“I don’t know if David may have questioned some of the decisions, maybe when Manish Pandey was left out. Sometimes, the management doesn’t appreciate that, I guess. The captain of the team also needs to take ownership of his squad and who’s going out on the field. Seems like there’s definitely happening something behind closed doors, the public is not aware of,” said Steyn.