Migrant worker arrested in K’taka for raping minor

Raichur: Karnataka Police on Thursday arrested a migrant worker on charges of raping an 11-year-old girl in Raichur district.

The accused has been identified as 52-year-old Sapan Mondal and the incident took place in Sindhanur town.

According to the police, the accused lived next door to the victim’s house.

On the pretext of buying her chocolate, Mondal took the class four student, who was on her way to school, to an isolated place on his bike.

He then committed the crime at an agricultural land outside the residential area.

The girl who returned home week, shared the ordeal with her parents.

The accused person fled the area after the victim’s parents lodged a case against him.

The police a manhunt and arrested him.

