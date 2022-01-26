Migration of BJP MLAs is a Lie: Insecurity is Haunting Siddu: CM Bommai

Bengaluru: Insecurity is haunting former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as he thinks that KPCC President DK Shivakumar has overtaken him. The tussle between these two will force many in Congress to desert their party in the coming days. There is no question of any one from BJP going there, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Addressing a press conference he took a dig at DK Shivakumar who is claiming that many in BJP are set to join Congress. “First he(DKS) had claimed that many BJP MLAs are in contact with him and they are about to join him. Now he is claiming that they would join Congress when the elections approach. It means his earlier statement was a lie,” Bommai said.

There is no reply for the question as to who are the MLAs who are set to desert BJP. There is an internal tussle within Congress, Bommai said.

Congress will become irrelevant

Congress is non-existent in Uttar Pradesh assembly election. It is losing power in Punjab. It is nowhere in a position to win in Goa. So Congress will become irrelevant after the assembly election in 5 states. Its effect would be felt on State Congress too, Bommai said.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are issuing statements competing against each other. There is an internal tussle. There is no truth in what they are saying, Bommai said.

When asked whether any Congress MLAs are in touch with BJP, Bommai said, “I have not said anything like that.”

Replying to a question about former CM HD Kumaraswamy’s statement that nobody could form a government without JDS’ support after the election, Bommai said, “it has always been his(HDK) wish. He naturally feels that a hung mandate would give him the freedom.”