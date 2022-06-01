Mihir Ahuja imbibed traits of his ‘Feels Like Home’ character in real life



Mumbai: Actor Mihir Ahuja, who will be soon seen in the soon-to-be-released coming-of-age webseries ‘Feels Like Home’, shared his experience of the shoot and how he imbibed some of the traits of his character from the show courtesy having lived with the psychology of the character for almost 40 days.

The series revolves around four boys as they learn to balance everything around them, from parties, fights, and drama to all the fun that happens when you put four young boys together.

Mihir Ahuja, who will be seen portraying the character of Akhil Gandhi – a typical nerd and a cricket enthusiast, spoke about the show as he said, “‘Feels Like Home’ is a coming of age story that beautifully captures the struggles of young 23-25-year-old boys who come together to make a house – Banchhod Niwas a home while staying in it. It’s a show about your passion and dreams and showcases how you can achieve your goals even while juggling adverse situations.”

While talking about his experience shooting, Mihir shared, “My experience of shooting with the entire cast and crew has been fantastic, and the set actually made me feel at home. When you are shooting for a character for like 40 days, it’s bound to happen that you start picking up more qualities of that character, and somehow people begin to see a resemblance between the two.”

There are many similarities between Mihir and his character, which in a way proved to be of help to him during the shoot.

“Gandhi and I are very similar in certain aspects and eventually, people on the set started calling me Gandhi. The only difference I can think of is I am more inclined toward performing arts; however, Gandhi is a cricket enthusiast. When you shoot with a mindblowing team that includes Sahir Raza, Sidhanta Mathur and Bhart Misra, their vision and fantastic direction sense helps you get closer to your character”, he further said.

‘Feels Like Home’ will drop on Lionsgate Play on June 10.