Milagres Cathedral Kallianpur Celebrates Titular Feast of Our Lady of Miracles

Udupi: The Titular Feast of Our Lady of Miracles was held at the Milagres Cathedral, Kallianpur on July 9, 2021.

Bishop of Udupi diocese Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo concelebrated the Festive mass along with Fr Valerian Mendonca, Rector of the Milagres Cathedral and Fr Joy J Andrade newly appointed assistant parish priest.

In his homily, Bishop Gerald briefed on the three important roles of Mother Mary. Mother Mary accepted the word of God as it is, secondly Mother Mary was obedient to the word of God and thirdly Mother Mary was a real Mother.

Bishop Gerald further said, “Today we have gathered here with great joy to celebrate the feast of Our Lady of Miracles. Mother Mary trusted the word of God within her heart. She was willing to follow where that word led her and so she is the model for us. The acceptance of the word of God by Mother Mary gives us the promise that if we hear the word of God and keep it, we will be continuing the fruitfulness of our life. Mary trusted God’s word and guidance for her life and surrendered to the will of God”.

“Mary was a real mother. She was the one whom God chose to be the Mother of Our Lord Jesus. Mary the mother of our Lord was obedient. Mary is the Mother of Christ, the Son of God, the mother of his mystical body which is the church”, Bishop said.

Fr. Valerian Mendonca, Rector of the Cathedral at the end of the mass, thanked all concerned, especially the Bishop for celebrating the mass, assistant parish priest, pastoral council vice president, secretary, coordinator of pastoral commission, choir members and others. He wished the parishioners and others on the occasion.

The Bishop honoured the main sponsor of the festive mass for the past 76 years, sons of A J D’Silva and late Angeline D’Silva with a decorated candle. The Bishop also distributed candles to other sponsors.

Bishop wished all the parishioners a happy feast. He also thanked the rector of the cathedral and others for successfully celebrating the feast. Due to the restrictions of the COVID pandemic, permission has been given to conduct prayer services in churches for the time being. The Bishop urged the faithful to take all the measures while attending the prayer services by following the COVID guidelines.

