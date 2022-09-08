Milagres Church Mangalore Celebrates Monti Fest

Mangaluru: Our lady of miracles Mangalore celebrated the Monti Fest in association with the Monti fest committee, Attavar on the 8th of September 2022. A festive procession started from the residence of Mrs Meena Malani, Attavar with a short prayer service at the residence. The procession passed through KMC Attavar towards Milagres church.

Mangalorean Christians celebrate Monti Fest on the 8th of September. In Konkani, Mother Mary means Monthi. Mangaloreans who speak Konkani celebrate the feast in a unique style. It is also used to commemorate the harvest festival, which is a time of thanksgiving for all the fresh crops.

New corn was blessed by assistant parish priest Fr Ivan at Milagres jubilee hall. Children offered the flowers to mother mary as the hymn ‘ moriye hogolsiyan’ began.

Holy Eucharist mass is celebrated by all the clergy at the jubilee hall. In his homily, Fr Uday stressed the importance of the feast and by giving the example of mother mary he showed our mother is also very important to our family. She protects, guides, and nurtures every one of us.

