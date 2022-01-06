‘Milagres Home’ for Retired Priests’ Inaugurated

Udupi: One of the much-awaited projects of the Catholic diocese of Udupi, namely the Retired Priests Home, ‘MILAGRES HOME’ was inaugurated and blessed on 06 January 2022 at Kallianpur.

After the launching of the Pastoral Plan Mission – 2025 in the Diocese to promulgate its vision, mission and objectives from the beginning of the establishment of the Udupi Diocese two very important and indispensable projects namely the Home for Retired Priests and the Pastoral Centre had to be completed. Now, with the help of generous donors and well-wishers, ‘Milagres Home’, an abode for the diocesan priests to retire after their meritorious service for decades in various capacities in the diocese.

Milagres Home which has been newly built near the Milagres Cathedral in a piece of land donated by the Milagres Cathedral was inaugurated by Most Rev. Albert D’Souza, retired archbishop of Agra in the presence of Most Rev Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore who blessed the Marian Grotto. Most Rev Aloysius Paul D’Souza, retired bishop of Mangalore and Most Rev Gerald Lobo, Bishop of Udupi who blessed the generator and vehicle and a number of priests, religious and people who have contributed to the realization of the project.

Bishop Aloysius Paul D’Souza conducted a brief prayer service, after which the bishops along with the deans of various deaneries blessed the different sections of the Milagres Home.

In the felicitation program held at the Milagres Tri-centenary Hall, the donors of Milagres Home were felicitated. After the prayer song rendered by the Milagres Choir, the Rector of Milagres Cathedral welcomed the dignitaries and the guests. Udupi Diocesan Estate Manager, who is also

the in charge of the construction of Milagres Home presented a brief report of the progress of the Retired Priests Home.

Unless the Lord built the house, it is in vain that the builders’ labour. This project has been supported by generous donors and well-wishers despite several hurdles, handicaps and uneasy moments. Mr Ronald Colaco was thanked profusely in his absence for his contribution to the project. Rev Fr Jephrin Monis, Rev Fr Balthazar Castelino, MEP were thanked for their contribution. Mr Alphonse Monis and Mr George Castelino accepted the honour done by Most Rev Aloysius Paul D’Souza on their behalf. Having felicitated the donors the bishop emeritus of Mangalore congratulated the Udupi diocese for realizing one of the important projects of the diocese.

“God loves the cheerful giver. Those who have contributed towards the construction of the Retired Priests Home will be abundantly blessed said Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha after felicitating the donors. Parish priests and the vice presidents of the Parish Pastoral Councils were felicitated for the contribution of parishes towards the ‘Milagres Home’.

Mr Deepak Fernandes, the Architect and the Contractor of Milagres Home and Rev Fr Henry Mascarenhas, Parish Priest of Pamboor Church who had played a constructive role as the Diocesan Estate Manager during the initial stage of the planning of Milagres Home were felicitated by the Bishop of Udupi. Rev Fr Romeo Lewis the present Diocesan Estate Manager was felicitated for having toiled day and night in the supervision of the construction and completion of Milagres Home.

Most Rev Gerald Lobo in his presidential address said, “Thanks is a small word. But when it comes from the heart filled with gratitude and appreciation, it evokes sentiments of joy and happiness for having achieved something necessary due to the generosity, support and goodwill of donors and well-wishers like all of you, and due to God’s providence and protection of Our Lady of Milagres.”

Mr Krishna, president of Thonse Panchayat, Mr Jeffry, vice president of Milagres Cathedral and Fr Valerian Mendonca, parish priest of Milagres Cathedral were present on the dais. Mr Gerry Vincent Dias, President CREDAI, Udupi; Mr Simon Pressy Machado; Mr Leo Rodrigues and a number of donors and well-wishers were present for the felicitation program.

Fr Denis D’Sa assisted by Fr Royson Fernandes compered the program. Fr Anil Castelino delivered the vote of thanks. Fr Stephen D’Souza organized the initial prayer service. Mr Leslie Arouza coordinated with the Inauguration Committee and worked for the success of the program.