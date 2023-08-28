Milagres Parish Hosts a Special Gathering for Parish Doctors



Mangaluru: The Milagres Parish, a dynamic Catholic community in Mangaluru, hosted a special gathering for its doctors on Sunday, August 27, 2023. The event was aimed at connecting and interacting with the doctors of the parish, who serve in various domains in and around Mangalore.

The program commenced with a prayer song rendered by the youth. Rev. Fr. Bonaventure Nazareth, the Parish Priest, greeted the doctors of the parish. He said it was an informal gathering just to establish rapport with the doctors of the parish and engage with them. He said Milagres parish is affluent as 68 doctors are residing within the jurisdiction of Milagres parish and serving in various domains in and around Mangalore. He highlighted the qualities of doctors through 3 A’s: Ability, Availability and Affability. He lauded the doctors for being part of the parish and their service.

Mrs. Sangeeta Fernandes and Mrs. Farida Goveas conducted a few interesting games for the doctors. The doctors participated in all the games enthusiastically. Mrs. Shaila Lobo and her team sang some melodious numbers. A comedy skit on doctors “Variety is the spice of life” was well enacted by the committee members. The entire program was well-emceed by committee member Mr. Melwin Vas. Dr. Edwin Dias and Dr. Ryan Fernandes shared their insights and experiences as Doctors and as parishioners.

The vote of thanks was delivered by Mrs. Wilma Andrade, the convener of the health commission of the parish, expressing gratitude to the doctors and their services to society recalling the COVID pandemic and how the doctors across the world served people at large and emerged as true heroes. She thanked the Parish Priest Rev. Fr. Bonaventure Nazareth for this novel idea of bringing together the doctors of Milagres parish. This entire program was well organized by the members of the Health Commission, along with the coordinator of all commissions Mrs. Lynette Fernandes, and the Parish Clergy.

There were 50 doctors present for this gathering. Dr. Shannon Fernandes thanked the organizers of the event on behalf of all the doctors for the beautiful program and for providing them an opportunity to get connected with the parish doctors. The program concluded with grace before a meal and a sumptuous meal.

