Mild tremors felt in Kodagu and DK districts, people worried



Bengaluru: Mild tremors were been felt in Karnataka’s Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada districts on Monday, leaving people panicked.

The people of Chembu, Peraje, and Goonadka regions in the districts felt the tremors at around 4 p.m. on Monday. The Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada district and Madikeri surroundings in Kodagu district experienced mild tremors on Sunday.

The State Disaster Management Monitoring Centre had confirmed it to be a mild earthquake of 1.8 magnitude. The people who are already hit by landslides, floods and continuous rainfall, are now panicking against the backdrop of repeated tremors.

This is the 9th time the people are experiencing the tremors in the recent past. The tremor was experienced along with huge sound and people have run out of their houses fearing for their life.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced that he will visit the Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada districts which have been affected by rains on Tuesday. The district has also witnessed major landslides. River Cauvery which takes birth in the district is also flowing in spate due to heavy rains.