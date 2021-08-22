Spread the love



















Milind Soman says sports shaped his life



New Delhi: Milind Soman is known to set benchmarks every day with his fitness goals.

At 55, the sporty actor can give all the health aficionados a run for their money. Recently, the actor-model had embarked upon an eight-day run of 416 km run from Mumbai to the Statue of Unity in Gujarat.

Milind has broken many stereotypes in his life. From bold photoshoots in his early modelling days to running marathons barefoot, he has done it all.

In a candid conversation with IANS, Milind says: “I give a lot of importance to sports and how it has shaped my life and made me the kind of person I am. It gives you a self-belief in your own capability… What you can do and what you’re good at.”

“In life, people doubt so much like, ‘am I doing the right thing?’ I think when you do sports, you understand your body, mind and spirit. You have better confidence and knowledge about what to do. You’re not really influenced by people saying, ‘oh, you shouldn’t do this because it might be bad and you might fall down, anything can happen’. You’re not that influenced by other people’s thought process,” Milind says.

Milind was last seen in the OTT series ‘Paurashpur’. He will be seen next as one of the judges on ‘MTV Supermodel of the Year – 2’ with Malaika Arora and Anusha Dandekar.

