Milk Does Your Body Good! Get Extra FREE of Nandini Milk on ‘World Milk Day’- June 1

Milk Does Your Body Good! Get 20 ml on 500 ml milk sachet & 40 ml on 1 Ltr sachet Extra FREE of Nandini Milk on ‘World Milk Day'(WMD) June 1

Mangaluru : Come 1 June 2021, there could be huge queues in front of Nandini Milk Booths, as Customers of Dakshina Kannada District Milk Producers Union, the suppliers of Nandini Milk) will be getting an additional quantity of milk in June in all 500 ml and 1,000 ml packets they purchase.This offer is between 1 June 1 and 30 June 2021, to mark the World Milk day which is on 1 June. As per the Union, an extra 20 ml of milk will be added to 500 ml packets and 40 ml to 1,000 ml packets. This is to encourage customers to drink more milk in the time of a pandemic. The Union took this initiative as the consumption of quality milk will help people get their immunity boosted, and also being undertaken as an initiative to benefit the customers without causing any loss to dairy farmers.



As per the Union President, Raviraj Hegde, “On account of lockdown, there has been a huge reduction in milk consumption as demand for milk for various functions, temples, Restaurants, hotels etc has come down drastically because of restrictions in place. Due to surplus milk with the milk with us, we decided to pass on the benefit of the remaining milk to its consumers. This proposal got the support of most of the directors of the district milk union. Out of about 5.60 lakh litres of milk the union collects every day, however, only 3.10 lakh litres of milk is sold daily, while about 1.5 lakh litres remain unsold. About 35,000 to 40,000 litres of curds are sold. About 12,000 litres of milk will be used to provide additional milk to the consumers. This is a temporary measure and will be a financial burden for the milk union and the milk union has been gearing itself to handle the current situation”.

Hegde also added “I am pleading with the milk producers to utilise milk in abundance at their homes. If the critical situation persists, discussion may have to be held about the prospects of revising milk prices. At the state level, a proposal of a milk holiday (one day holiday in a week for milk collection) is also being discussed, but at present such a proposal is not before our milk union”. Hegde has also appealed to the dairy farmers to utilize at least 10% of the milk produced daily in the household, rather than supplying to the society.

