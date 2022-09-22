Mines and Geology Dept Raids Illegal Sand Extraction Sites in Kundapur, Three Trucks Seized

Kundapur: The Mines and Geology Department personnel raided two sites on the banks of the Souparnika in Trasi village, where illegal sand extraction was taking place and seized three goods vehicles transporting sand on September 21.

Geologist Sandhya, under the direction of senior geologist G U Sandeep acted on a public complaint about illegal sand extraction in Souparnika in Kundapur taluk.

The team led by Sandhya raided the site at Aanagodu in the Trasi Gram Panchayat limits and seized a truck waiting to be loaded with sand. The same team raided a site near Aramane Temple in the same GP limits and seized two tipper trucks waiting for sand to be loaded.

Registering cases under the Minor Minerals Act and Rules, the Geologist handed over the seized trucks to the custody of Gangolli Police.

