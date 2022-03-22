Mini Water Tanker Climbing Up the Road, Rolls Back & Tumbles- Damages to Truck, No Injuries

Mangaluru: A mini water tanker loaded full with drinking water, while climbing up the George Martis Road, near Kadri Market in City, rolled back and tumbled after hitting the side walls. The truck named “Ocean Waves” bearing licence plate no KA 01 AF 4966 was on its way to deliver water to an apartment complex in Kadri when the mishap happened around 5:30 pm on Tuesday, 22 March 2022.

Luckily the driver had minor bruises on his hands, but the rear wheel/axle came loose after hitting the sidewall when the truck rolled back. Luckily there were no vehicles or pedestrians when the tanker rolled back and tumbled. Police of Kadri East police station are at the spot, and efforts have been made to lift the tanker using a crane, which will be arriving shortly. Traffic has been diverted at the moment till the area is cleared.