Miniature Sculpture of Saranath Buddha Unearthed

Udupi: At Alembi in 76 Badagabettu village, a suburb of Udupi a miniature Sculpture of Lord Buddha is found among the debris taken out of a well near an abandoned temple. It was here itself that a beautiful Janardhana Sculpture was discovered at the depth of 22-23 feet in the well earlier, says Prof. T. Murugeshi, Associate Professor, Department of Ancient History and Archaeology, MSRS College, Shirva in his press release here today.

It is about 9 cm in height, 5 cm in width and about 2 cm in thickness. It was made out of soft sand stone and looks like a replica of Saranath Buddha. It is first of its kind found in Karnataka as well as in Udupi. The Lord Buddha is carved very beautifully and seated on a lotus pedestal in Dharma Chakra Pravartana Mudra, that is his first sermon at deer park. Below the seat six disciples seated on either side of Dharma Chakra. The Lord wore clothes and earrings. A small Ushnisha is shown on the top of the head. Back of his head a beautifully carved round lobe is there. On the top corners two yakshas and on the either side of his backload two winged horses were carved.

It is in the Guptha style. In the same vicinity a brahmi inscription of 4th-5th century A.D. was discovered earlier on an earthen lid. Traditionally ancient Tulunadu was said to be ruled by the Kadambas of Banavasi. The Gupthas and Kadambas of Banavasi had matrimonial relations. Therefore the discovery of the Lord Buddha image is not an uncommon thing. But, it opened up a new chapter in the history of Udupi district and in the study of Buddhism in South India.

Sri Ganesh Raj, Saralebettu, Shreyas, Nagaraj, Gowtham, Kavya, Bhavya, Harshitha and Ganesh had played a very important role in this discovery.

