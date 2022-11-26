Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan inaugurates ‘Holapu’ sports meet for local body members

Udupi: Holapu 2022 – a sports meet for members of rural and urban local bodies of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts was inaugurated at Kota on Saturday, November 26.

The meet was organised by Kotathattu Gram Panchayat and Dr Shivarama Karantha Pratishthana to commemorate the birth anniversary of the late Karantha at the Viveka High School Grounds.

Dr Ashwath Narayan C N Minister of Higher Edu, IT and BT, Sci and Tech and Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood integrated the Sports meet.

In his inaugural message, Dr Ashwath Narayan said, “Every person can get the energy needed to face all kinds of problems, physical and mental by engaging themselves in sports and cultural activities”.

State Minister for Energy and Department of Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar received the guard of honour. Member of the Legislative Council Manjunath Bhandary hoisted the Holapu 2022 – sports meet flag. SCDCC Bank Chairman Dr MN Rajendra Kumar lit the sports torch. Bhatkal MLA Sunil Naik flagged off the march-past. Kapu MLA Lalaji R Mendon administered the oath. Ashwini Dinesh, President of Kotathatu Gram Panchayat, presided over the programme.

On the occasion of Constitution Day, all the dignitaries paid floral tributes to the portrait of Dr B R Ambedkar. Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao M administered the oath on the occasion.

Ministers Kota Srinivasa Poojary, Byndur MLA Sukumar Shetty, Kollur Temple Administrative Trustee Keradi Chandrasekhara Shetty, Udupi Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Prasanna H, Mangaluru Mayor Jayananda Anchan, Former ZP President Raju Poojary, Former MLAs Gopal Poojary, YSV Dutta and others were present.