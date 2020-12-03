Spread the love



















Minister Kota Hands Over Rs 6 Lakh Ex-Gratia to Kith & Kin of Deceased Fishermen

Mangaluru : As announced by Minister for Fisheries and District in-Charge minister Kota Srinivas Poojary on Wednesday that the families of each of the deceased fishermen who perished in the boat accident on Monday, would get ex-gratia of Rs 6 lakh each, ande the handing over of that ex-Gratia was done today, 3 December at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office.

Recalling the incident, locals managed to rescue 19 fishermen by using a dinghy. According to the rescued fishermen, the boat ‘Shreeraksha’ with 25 persons on board, capsized as it was overloaded with their catch, coupled with a turbulent sea and gales on Monday. As of today bodies of five fishermen have been recovered, while the body of the sixth person is yet to be retrieved. On Wednesday, the bodies of fishermen Chinthan (20), Mohammed Hassainar (28) and Gihaad (35) were recovered. On Tuesday, the bodies of Preetham (28) and Panduranga Suvarna ( 58) were retrieved, both residents of Bokkapatna in the City. The rescue teams have removed the fishing nets from the capsized boat, in which a couple of the fishermen were entangled during the accident.

After handing over Handing the ex-Gratia order copy to five of the victims’ family members Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said, “It is indeed a sad situation for the families of the five fishermen who perished in that tragic boat accident, while one more fisherman is yet to be traced. As per the rules, we have provided the Rs six lakh compensation to the kith and kin of the deceased fishermen families.Since today being a bank holiday, the money couldn;t be transferred to the families account, but it will be done tomorrow (Friday, 4 December). Me and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel will meet CM Yediyurappa soon, and will request him to add another Rs 4 lakh compensation, thus making the ex-gratia as Rs 10 lakh to each of the deceased fishermen”

“Apart from that we will try our best to provide the bereaved families with other facilities in the nearest future. I have already directed the Director of the Fisheries Department and also other concerned authorities to do a thorough investigation into this boat tragedy, and make it compulsory for fishermen to wear life-saving jackets during fishing activity: added Minister Kota. On the occasion, the corporator of Bengre ward Muneeb insisted that the administration make an arrangement for a barge attached with a crane to search Ansar, the fisherman who is missing in the tragedy. Minister in his reply said that he will direct Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra K V to make the required arrangements to trace the missing fisherman.

Speaking on the occasion, DC said “I have already requested DySP of Coastal Security Police Gangi Reddy and also Deputy Director of Fisheries Department Parshwanatha to arrange a barge which is presently working at Someshwara to deploy it to lift the capsized boat from the water and trace the missing fisherman. We have also arranged swimming experts in search of the missing fisherman. We will also create awareness among the fisher folk on using life jackets while fishing and the importance of boat safety and life insurance to the fisherman and to their families,”.

Prior to handing over the ex-gratia, all the members present observed a two minute silence and prayer for the lives of fishermen lost in the tragic boat accident. BJP state unit president MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and MLA Mangaluru South Vedavyasa Kamath were also seated on the dais. Team Mangalorean learnt that Chinthan aged 20, was the only son to his parents, who are also fishermen. Chninthan’s uncle Amar accepted the ex gratia on behalf of the family, joined by a family member Lalith Kumar.

Gihaad,aged 35 is married and lives behind his wife, (a housewife) and four children-14 , 6 and 4 years old three daughters, and a 10 year old son. Gihaaad’s sister’s husband Imran and Gihaad’s brother Imtiyaz accepted the ex-gratia, and said that the whole family including the children are devastated and can’t bear the loss. Ansar (30) whose body is yet to be traced is married, and has four children- one girl 7 years old, and three boys-5 , 3, and 8 months old. His ex-gratia was accepted by his brother Irfan- and if Ansar is found alive, the ex-gratia will be returned back. Panduranga Suvarna, aged 58 leaves behind his wife and only son who is 9 years old. His ex-gratia was received by his niece Niveditha and nephew, Sandeep.