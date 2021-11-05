Spread the love



















Minister Kota Holds ‘Gau Puja’ at Dalit Woman’s House in Udupi

Udupi: To mark the Balipadyami celebrations, social welfare minister Kota Srinivas Poojary held Gau Puja at a Dalit woman’s house in Ambedkar Colony, Doddangudde here on November 5.

The Dalit Woman Kamala has been taking care of 20 cows in her three cents land for many years.

Minister Kota along with Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat offered Mangalarathi to the cows and feed them. The Temple priest Padmanabha Acharya conducted the puja on the occasion.

As a part of Deepavali, Minister Srinivas Poojary handed over new dress and sweets to Kamalamma and also one quintal of food for the cows on the occasion.

The Karnataka government has ordered to perform ‘Gaupuja’ (worship of cow) at all temples that come under the Muzrai department in Karnataka on the occasion of the Deepavali (Dewali) festival.

The order directs to conduct worshipping of cows at temples on ‘Balipaadyami’ celebrated as the last leg of Deepavali between 5.30 p.m. and 6.30 p.m. which falls under the auspicious time of ‘Godhooli lagna’, according to the Hindu calendar.

The order has been given with the objective of following the traditions of Hindu culture and according to the godly status to cows. The order has been given by the Department of Hindu Religious Institutions and Religious Endowment.

It is in the Hindu tradition that during Balipaadyami, people will get their cows bathed, embellished with vermillion, Haldi, flowers and offer them rice and jaggery in Karnataka and other parts of the country.

